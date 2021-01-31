Indian airforce will focus on more than 1lakh crore rupees deal for 114 fighter jets

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 103,216,252Active: 26,103,617Recovered: 74,881,451Death: 2,231,184
USA
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 31/1:The Indian Air Force is continuously engaged in increasing its strength. Recently, after taking approval of 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft, the focus is on the deal of 114 fighter jets. This deal will be worth 1.3 lakh crores. The Air Force has issued a request for information (RFI) for information regarding this. At the same time, many big manufacturers including American, France, Russia, and Sweden have responded to this letter.
The cabinet committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the deal for 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft. This deal worth 50 thousand crores will be signed in Aero India going to be held in Bengaluru. Government sources told news agency ANI that ’83 LCA Tejas will replace 4 squadrons of MiG-21 fighter jets. These planes were ready to be removed in the future. Sources said that now the focus will be on the purchase of 114 fighter jets.
After issuing the RIF, the Indian Air Force will soon make a proposal to the Ministry of Defense to get the Acceptance of Necessity ie AoN. After getting approval from the ministry, the army will be ready to acquire a large number of 4.5 plus generation fighter aircraft. These aircraft will match Rafael’s ability.