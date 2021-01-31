Indian airforce will focus on more than 1lakh crore rupees deal for 114 fighter jets

COVID-19 Updates World 103,216,252 World Confirmed: 103,216,252 Active: 26,103,617 Recovered: 74,881,451 Death: 2,231,184

USA 26,655,740 USA Confirmed: 26,655,740 Active: 9,876,409 Recovered: 16,328,950 Death: 450,381

India 10,747,091 India Confirmed: 10,747,091 Active: 169,654 Recovered: 10,423,125 Death: 154,312

Brazil 9,176,975 Brazil Confirmed: 9,176,975 Active: 954,758 Recovered: 7,998,246 Death: 223,971

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,796,088 UK Confirmed: 3,796,088 Active: 2,016,581 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 105,571

Italy 2,541,783 Italy Confirmed: 2,541,783 Active: 463,352 Recovered: 1,990,152 Death: 88,279

Turkey 2,470,901 Turkey Confirmed: 2,470,901 Active: 89,627 Recovered: 2,355,409 Death: 25,865

Germany 2,217,234 Germany Confirmed: 2,217,234 Active: 238,022 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,512

Pakistan 544,813 Pakistan Confirmed: 544,813 Active: 33,182 Recovered: 499,974 Death: 11,657

China 89,522 China Confirmed: 89,522 Active: 1,668 Recovered: 83,218 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/1:The Indian Air Force is continuously engaged in increasing its strength. Recently, after taking approval of 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft, the focus is on the deal of 114 fighter jets. This deal will be worth 1.3 lakh crores. The Air Force has issued a request for information (RFI) for information regarding this. At the same time, many big manufacturers including American, France, Russia, and Sweden have responded to this letter.

The cabinet committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the deal for 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft. This deal worth 50 thousand crores will be signed in Aero India going to be held in Bengaluru. Government sources told news agency ANI that ’83 LCA Tejas will replace 4 squadrons of MiG-21 fighter jets. These planes were ready to be removed in the future. Sources said that now the focus will be on the purchase of 114 fighter jets.

After issuing the RIF, the Indian Air Force will soon make a proposal to the Ministry of Defense to get the Acceptance of Necessity ie AoN. After getting approval from the ministry, the army will be ready to acquire a large number of 4.5 plus generation fighter aircraft. These aircraft will match Rafael’s ability.