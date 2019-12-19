Internet, Mobile calls and SMS suspended in parts of Delhi

The Delhi police have ordered the telecom operators to suspend the Internet, mobile calls, SMS in parts of Delhi as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act erupted in the National capital. Delhi police have asked all the operators to suspend mobile service in certain parts of Delhi.

the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi said .”In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019,” .

The services were suspended near walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana.