IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar available for Rs 20 Lakh, Sreesanth misses out!

-
World
108,313,146
WorldConfirmed: 108,313,146Active: 25,424,013Recovered: 80,509,993Death: 2,379,140
-
USA
28,002,240
USAConfirmed: 28,002,240Active: 9,584,499Recovered: 17,930,819Death: 486,922
-
India
10,880,603
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,603Active: 135,889Recovered: 10,589,230Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,027,748
RussiaConfirmed: 4,027,748Active: 410,639Recovered: 3,538,422Death: 78,687
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 155,702Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
560,363
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 12/2: Mumbai’s left-arm fast bowler and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been shortlisted for the IPL auctions scheduled to take place on February 18. Arjun’s base price is set at Rs 20 lakh.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the list of shortlisted players of 292 players on Thursday. A total of 1114 players had registered for the mini-auction but after the 8 IPL franchises gave their preferences, the shortlist was prepared.
Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, India’s Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara is also available at the auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
S Sreesanth who made a comeback into cricket after a spot-fixing ban, was left out of the shortlisted players as no franchise showed interest in him.