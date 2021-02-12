IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar available for Rs 20 Lakh, Sreesanth misses out!

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,313,146
    World
    Confirmed: 108,313,146
    Active: 25,424,013
    Recovered: 80,509,993
    Death: 2,379,140
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,603
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,603
    Active: 135,889
    Recovered: 10,589,230
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 155,702
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 12/2: Mumbai’s left-arm fast bowler and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been shortlisted for the IPL auctions scheduled to take place on February 18. Arjun’s base price is set at Rs 20 lakh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the list of shortlisted players of 292 players on Thursday. A total of 1114 players had registered for the mini-auction but after the 8 IPL franchises gave their preferences, the shortlist was prepared.

Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, India’s Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara is also available at the auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

S Sreesanth who made a comeback into cricket after a spot-fixing ban, was left out of the shortlisted players as no franchise showed interest in him.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.