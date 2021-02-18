IPL auction Update : Glenn Maxwell sold to RCB for ₹14.25 crore

Chennai, 18/2: Explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping 14.25 crores after a huge bidding war with Chennai Superkings.

Delhi Capitals got a real bargain by buying Steven Smith for Just 2.2 crores. CSK bought Moeen Ali for 7cr after a bidding war with KXIP Punjab.

Shakib al Hasan sold to KKR for ₹3.2 crores. Aaron Finch went unsold so did Evin Lewis, Kedar Yadav and Hanuma Bihari.