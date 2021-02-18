IPL auction Update : Glenn Maxwell sold to RCB for ₹14.25 crore

-
World
110,518,566
WorldConfirmed: 110,518,566Active: 22,660,935Recovered: 85,414,708Death: 2,442,923
-
USA
28,453,526
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
-
India
10,950,201
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,979,276
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
-
Russia
4,125,598
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,362,364
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
-
Pakistan
567,261
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
-
China
89,806
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
Chennai, 18/2: Explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping 14.25 crores after a huge bidding war with Chennai Superkings.
Delhi Capitals got a real bargain by buying Steven Smith for Just 2.2 crores. CSK bought Moeen Ali for 7cr after a bidding war with KXIP Punjab.
Shakib al Hasan sold to KKR for ₹3.2 crores. Aaron Finch went unsold so did Evin Lewis, Kedar Yadav and Hanuma Bihari.