Iran abandons 2015 nuclear deal limits

Tehran,6/1: After USA airstrike killed Iranian top commander Solemani and growing tension and the war-like situation between the USA and Iran, the Iranian government announced that it was abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal limit.2015 nuclear deal restricts Iran’s nuclear activities.

The Iranian government said in a statement” By taking the fifth step in reducing its obligations, Iran is abandoning the last key practical limitation under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is dealing with the number of centrifuges,”

In 2015, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement.