Irfan Pathan Makes his Movie Debut with Chiyaan Vikram! Watch the trailer here!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 89,480,116
    World
    Confirmed: 89,480,116
    Active: 23,425,812
    Recovered: 64,129,754
    Death: 1,924,550
  • USA 22,463,747
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,463,747
    Active: 8,823,966
    Recovered: 13,261,553
    Death: 378,228
  • India 10,433,549
    India
    Confirmed: 10,433,549
    Active: 225,687
    Recovered: 10,057,012
    Death: 150,850
  • Brazil 8,015,920
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,015,920
    Active: 699,904
    Recovered: 7,114,474
    Death: 201,542
  • Russia 3,379,103
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,379,103
    Active: 562,913
    Recovered: 2,754,809
    Death: 61,381
  • UK 2,957,472
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,957,472
    Active: 1,512,818
    Recovered: 1,364,821
    Death: 79,833
  • Turkey 2,307,581
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,307,581
    Active: 102,986
    Recovered: 2,182,145
    Death: 22,450
  • Italy 2,237,890
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,237,890
    Active: 570,389
    Recovered: 1,589,590
    Death: 77,911
  • Germany 1,897,225
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,897,225
    Active: 344,938
    Recovered: 1,511,800
    Death: 40,487
  • Pakistan 499,517
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 499,517
    Active: 33,474
    Recovered: 455,445
    Death: 10,598
  • China 87,364
    China
    Confirmed: 87,364
    Active: 535
    Recovered: 82,195
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 9/1: Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan will be soon seen on the silver screen. He will be debuting in a big-budget Tamil Film called ‘Cobra’ opposite Tamil Superstar Chiyaan Vikram.

The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film on Saturday. In the trailer, Vikram will be seen as a mysterious Mathematician who is indulged in various criminal activities. Irfan Pathan will be seen as a Police Officer who will be looking for Vikram in the film. Apart from Vikram and Irfan, the film stars Shrinidhi Shetty(KGF fame) in her debut Tamil film, Roshan Matthew, Miya among others. The is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The film was scheduled to release on Eid Al-Fitr weekend in May last year. But the movie was pushed back due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Click Here to Watch the Trailer:

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.