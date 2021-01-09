Irfan Pathan Makes his Movie Debut with Chiyaan Vikram! Watch the trailer here!

COVID-19 Updates World 89,480,116 World Confirmed: 89,480,116 Active: 23,425,812 Recovered: 64,129,754 Death: 1,924,550

USA 22,463,747 USA Confirmed: 22,463,747 Active: 8,823,966 Recovered: 13,261,553 Death: 378,228

India 10,433,549 India Confirmed: 10,433,549 Active: 225,687 Recovered: 10,057,012 Death: 150,850

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,379,103 Russia Confirmed: 3,379,103 Active: 562,913 Recovered: 2,754,809 Death: 61,381

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,897,225 Germany Confirmed: 1,897,225 Active: 344,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,487

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 9/1: Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan will be soon seen on the silver screen. He will be debuting in a big-budget Tamil Film called ‘Cobra’ opposite Tamil Superstar Chiyaan Vikram.

The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film on Saturday. In the trailer, Vikram will be seen as a mysterious Mathematician who is indulged in various criminal activities. Irfan Pathan will be seen as a Police Officer who will be looking for Vikram in the film. Apart from Vikram and Irfan, the film stars Shrinidhi Shetty(KGF fame) in her debut Tamil film, Roshan Matthew, Miya among others. The is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The film was scheduled to release on Eid Al-Fitr weekend in May last year. But the movie was pushed back due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Click Here to Watch the Trailer: