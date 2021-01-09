Irfan Pathan Makes his Movie Debut with Chiyaan Vikram! Watch the trailer here!

-
World
89,480,116
WorldConfirmed: 89,480,116Active: 23,425,812Recovered: 64,129,754Death: 1,924,550
-
USA
22,463,747
USAConfirmed: 22,463,747Active: 8,823,966Recovered: 13,261,553Death: 378,228
-
India
10,433,549
IndiaConfirmed: 10,433,549Active: 225,687Recovered: 10,057,012Death: 150,850
-
Brazil
8,015,920
BrazilConfirmed: 8,015,920Active: 699,904Recovered: 7,114,474Death: 201,542
-
Russia
3,379,103
RussiaConfirmed: 3,379,103Active: 562,913Recovered: 2,754,809Death: 61,381
-
UK
2,957,472
UKConfirmed: 2,957,472Active: 1,512,818Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 79,833
-
Turkey
2,307,581
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,307,581Active: 102,986Recovered: 2,182,145Death: 22,450
-
Italy
2,237,890
ItalyConfirmed: 2,237,890Active: 570,389Recovered: 1,589,590Death: 77,911
-
Germany
1,897,225
GermanyConfirmed: 1,897,225Active: 344,938Recovered: 1,511,800Death: 40,487
-
Pakistan
499,517
PakistanConfirmed: 499,517Active: 33,474Recovered: 455,445Death: 10,598
-
China
87,364
ChinaConfirmed: 87,364Active: 535Recovered: 82,195Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 9/1: Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan will be soon seen on the silver screen. He will be debuting in a big-budget Tamil Film called ‘Cobra’ opposite Tamil Superstar Chiyaan Vikram.
The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film on Saturday. In the trailer, Vikram will be seen as a mysterious Mathematician who is indulged in various criminal activities. Irfan Pathan will be seen as a Police Officer who will be looking for Vikram in the film. Apart from Vikram and Irfan, the film stars Shrinidhi Shetty(KGF fame) in her debut Tamil film, Roshan Matthew, Miya among others. The is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.
The film was scheduled to release on Eid Al-Fitr weekend in May last year. But the movie was pushed back due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
Click Here to Watch the Trailer: