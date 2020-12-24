‘Jhatpat Processing’ for quicker ITR Fillings: Details Inside

COVID-19 Updates World 79,132,157 World Confirmed: 79,132,157 Active: 21,664,301 Recovered: 55,728,707 Death: 1,739,149

USA 18,917,152 USA Confirmed: 18,917,152 Active: 7,481,068 Recovered: 11,101,866 Death: 334,218

India 10,123,778 India Confirmed: 10,123,778 Active: 283,827 Recovered: 9,693,173 Death: 146,778

Brazil 7,366,677 Brazil Confirmed: 7,366,677 Active: 772,057 Recovered: 6,405,356 Death: 189,264

Russia 2,963,688 Russia Confirmed: 2,963,688 Active: 539,735 Recovered: 2,370,857 Death: 53,096

UK 2,149,551 UK Confirmed: 2,149,551 Active: 2,080,500 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,051

Turkey 2,082,610 Turkey Confirmed: 2,082,610 Active: 162,442 Recovered: 1,901,307 Death: 18,861

Italy 1,991,278 Italy Confirmed: 1,991,278 Active: 598,816 Recovered: 1,322,067 Death: 70,395

Germany 1,587,908 Germany Confirmed: 1,587,908 Active: 398,681 Recovered: 1,160,100 Death: 29,127

Pakistan 465,070 Pakistan Confirmed: 465,070 Active: 38,268 Recovered: 417,134 Death: 9,668

China 86,899 China Confirmed: 86,899 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,950 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 24/12: The Income Tax Department launched the ‘Jhatpat Processing’ initiative for smooth Income Tax Return fillings.

“Introducing Jhatpat Processing! File Karo Jhat Se, Processing Hogi Pat Se. Processing started for ITR-1 & 4,” the tax department said on Twitter.

The feature will only be applicable to taxpayers whose ITRs are verified and bank accounts are pre-validated. There should not be any arrears or income discrepancy and there should be no mismatch in TDS or challan.

The Income Tax department has established an independent portal where Taxpayers can file their ITR online through e-filing.

for more details visit the Income Tax Department’s official website…