‘Jhatpat Processing’ for quicker ITR Fillings: Details Inside

WorldConfirmed: 79,132,157Active: 21,664,301Recovered: 55,728,707Death: 1,739,149
USA
USAConfirmed: 18,917,152Active: 7,481,068Recovered: 11,101,866Death: 334,218
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,123,778Active: 283,827Recovered: 9,693,173Death: 146,778
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,366,677Active: 772,057Recovered: 6,405,356Death: 189,264
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,963,688Active: 539,735Recovered: 2,370,857Death: 53,096
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,149,551Active: 2,080,500Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,051
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,082,610Active: 162,442Recovered: 1,901,307Death: 18,861
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,991,278Active: 598,816Recovered: 1,322,067Death: 70,395
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,587,908Active: 398,681Recovered: 1,160,100Death: 29,127
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 465,070Active: 38,268Recovered: 417,134Death: 9,668
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,899Active: 315Recovered: 81,950Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 24/12: The Income Tax Department launched the ‘Jhatpat Processing’ initiative for smooth Income Tax Return fillings.
“Introducing Jhatpat Processing! File Karo Jhat Se, Processing Hogi Pat Se. Processing started for ITR-1 & 4,” the tax department said on Twitter.
The feature will only be applicable to taxpayers whose ITRs are verified and bank accounts are pre-validated. There should not be any arrears or income discrepancy and there should be no mismatch in TDS or challan.
The Income Tax department has established an independent portal where Taxpayers can file their ITR online through e-filing.
