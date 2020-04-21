Kapil Dev’s new hairstyle went viral

While the whole country is now in Lockdown due to coronaviruses, India’s World Cup winner Captain Kapil Dev is very much in the spotlight for his new look. Everyone is amazed at Kapil Dev’s new look. Fans have even reacted to Kapil’s new look on Twitter with mixed reactions. The legendary Indian all-rounder has shaved his head. Although Kapil is shaved, he has a beard. This new look of Kapil looks completely different than before. Kapil posted this photo of himself on social media. There has been a lot of reaction from fans since the photo was shared. Some fans have compared Kapil’s new look to Kattappa, one of the most talked-about characters in the film Bahubali.

Legendary Kapil Dev's New Look. Wow.loved it, Great to see paji in different look.

