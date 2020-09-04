Know about new game FAU-G , the alternative of PUBG

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
After PUBG game was in India, there have been many new games are coming out. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote,” supporting PM  @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust.

