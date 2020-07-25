Know where the human trial of corona vaccine has taken place in India

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the country. All the organizations around the world are busy making this Coronavirus vaccine. Some institutions have also claimed to have made the vaccine. Drug Controller General of India has also approved the human trial of these vaccines. In India, Bharat Biotech of Hyderabad and Zydus Cadila Company of Ahmedabad have started human trials. Here, you are told that in what place in the country has the human trial of the corona vaccine taken place so far…

Delhi AIIMS: The corona vaccine was given to a 30-year-old man at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, the country’s capital. So far, more than 100 volunteers have been vaccinated.

Nizam Institute of Medical (Hyderabad) – 60 Volunteers have been dosed here so far. Recently, two volunteers were given medication on Monday and two on Saturday.

PGIMS, Rohtak – The first three volunteers were vaccinated here on 17 July. Till now, 20 Volunteers have been tested. The second dose will be given to them on 31 July.

SRMS Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Chennai – Two Volunteers were dosed here on Thursday. Now the next dose will be given to them after 14 days.

AIIMS, Patna – 18 Volunteers have been selected here. 11 Volunteers were given the first dose on July 15, the next dose would be given on July 29.

Redkar Hospital, Goa – 50 volunteers have been selected for the first phase. 11 Volunteers were dosed on Saturday.

Gillurkar Multi Special Hospital, Nagpur – 10 volunteers have been selected here. Their screening is going on. The first dose will be given in the last week of July or the first week of August.

Sama Hospital, Bhubaneswar – 60 people from Bengal have applied to join the trial. Their screening has started on July 20. The first dose of the vaccine will be given in a few days.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital, Karnataka – Vaccine doses have been given to 200 volunteers.

King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam – Vaccine trial is expected to start soon here. Only awaiting approval from the Director of Medical Education of Andhra Pradesh.