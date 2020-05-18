Kohli will make acting debut ..but under one condition ..Know the details

Virat Kohli revealed in an Instagram live with Indian football team captain Sunil Chetri that he is ready to act in his own biopic. But he sets the condition that he will act only if his wife Anushka will act alongside him.

With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself,” Kohli said during the interaction

“I wasn’t this person always. I truly believe that everyone has a giving and compassionate side to them but there is always an individual that comes in your life who brings it out. For me, meeting Anushka was that moment when I started to realize that this is not all about me. Life is to look at another person and live like that,” Kohli added.