Korea in the grips of Coronavirus

Seoul, 3/3: After China, the coronavirus is now spreading in South Korea. As of Tuesday, the number of infected people had exceeded 5,000. The number has now surpassed 5,000 after eight new infections were identified on Tuesday. The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 27 in South Korea on Monday. 124 people are now reported to have died of the coronavirus outside China. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases have been detected outside China in the past 24 hours. According to the WHO report, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in about six countries outside China now stands at 8774.