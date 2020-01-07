Kota infant death reached 113

Kota,7/1: The situation in the Kota J K Lon hospital continues to worsen as the infant death toll reached 113. In this grim situation, another alarming report came from the hospital ward as the water continues to drip from the ceiling of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) ward at the hospital, which puts the lives of the rest of the children there.

The cause of the deaths of an infant is because of the low birth weight and medical negligence. Union health minister Dr. Harshbardhan is keeping a strict eye on the matter.