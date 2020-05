Liquor shop and barber shop will open in this state..Know the details

Kerala, 18/5: After the Central government decided to extend the lockdown period till 31st May, the Kerala government has decided to open the liquor shop and barbershop will open from 20th May.

According to a government official “We have reviewed the COVID situation in the state and decided to open liquor outlets and barbershops from May 20. But beauty parlors will remain closed till further notice”