Lockdown helped in decreasing Carbon emission, Lowest since World War 2

Lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic caused up to 17 percent reduction in daily carbon dioxide emissions worldwide last month, according to a study. However, scientists say that when life is normal, this short-term reduction in pollution in the context of climate change will be similar to a drop in the ocean.(Very small change)

The biggest annual decline since World War II

In the study of carbon dioxide emissions during the Corona virus global epidemic, the team of scientists assessed that the pollution levels were decreasing. This year it will be between four and seven percent, which is lower than the level of 2019. This is the largest annual decline in carbon emissions since World War II.