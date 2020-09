New Delhi, 3/9: Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hits out at the Central government over the bad condition of the economy of India.

He said ,” “There are dark clouds of economic decay all around us. Lives, livelihoods and jobs have been ravaged. Businesses and small and medium industries lie dilapidated. The Economy stands destroyed as GDP has been razed and mowed down. India is being pushed towards a ‘financial emergency'”