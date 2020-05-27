More than 2 lakh people affected by flash flood in Assam

Even as India manages the monstrous financial implications of the coronavirus malady (COVID-19) pandemic episode which is fanning out quickly the nation over, the territory of Assam is confronting another obstacle in these difficult occasions. Assam is confronting the main influx of glimmer floods activated by overwhelming downpours because of the ongoing cyclonic tempest ‘Amphan’, prompting significant pain for the individuals in the state.

As per sources, in excess of two lakh, individuals in Assam are right now influenced by the glimmer floods, activated by Cyclone ‘Amphan’, in the state. In the interim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the downpours will proceed throughout the following a few days.

The locale which is right now the most exceedingly awful hit because of the blaze floods is Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.