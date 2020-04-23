Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched, Know the specification

Motorola is back with a bang with premium Edge series. The Lenovo-owned company has launched its two smartphones in its flagship series dubbed Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+. The two new phones flaunt top-of-the-line specifications with 5G and curved OLED displays. The younger sibling Motorola Edge comes in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta color options. The high-end Edge+ will be available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colors.

The Motorola Edge will be available in Italy beginning in May at MSRP 699 euros (approximately Rs 57,800). The company says it will also launch the phone in various European countries in the following weeks. In the coming months, Motorola Edge will begin to roll out across select markets in Latin America and the Asia Pacific. In the US, the phone will be available later this year.