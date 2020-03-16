Motorola launched foldable smartphone Moto Razr

Mumbai, 16/3: Motorola has launched the Moto Razr, a smartphone with a foldable display in India. Its price has been kept at 1 lakh 25 thousand rupees. It was expected that its price would be within 1 lakh rupees, but the company has not done so.

Recently Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Flip with a foldable display in India, which is worth 1 lakh 10 thousand rupees. Comparing the quality and hardware in both smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip leads the Moto Razr.

However, the latter is different in that the nostalgia factor can work for the Moto Razor. At one time, the Moto Razor was quite popular. But looking at the current smartphone market, it is difficult to say how much this smartphone will sell in India.

However, you can pre-book for this smartphone from today. Its sale will start on April 2. You can buy it online and from retail stores. Talking about the launch offer, Citi Bank’s debit and credit card users will get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000.