ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୮ରେ ଖୋଲିବ ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୬ା୩: ୟେସ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ସମସ୍ତ ଶାଖା ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୮ରେ ଖୋଲିବ । ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୧୮ରୁ ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ୧୧୩୨ଟି ଶାଖା ଖୋଲିବ । ୧୮ରୁ ସବୁ ଶାଖାରେ ଡିଜିଟାଲ ସମେତ ସମସ୍ତ ସୁବିଧା ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଟୁଇଟ କରି ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

