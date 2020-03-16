ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୮ରେ ଖୋଲିବ ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୬ା୩: ୟେସ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ସମସ୍ତ ଶାଖା ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୮ରେ ଖୋଲିବ । ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୧୮ରୁ ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ୧୧୩୨ଟି ଶାଖା ଖୋଲିବ । ୧୮ରୁ ସବୁ ଶାଖାରେ ଡିଜିଟାଲ ସମେତ ସମସ୍ତ ସୁବିଧା ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଟୁଇଟ କରି ୟେସ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms@RBI @FinMinIndia

— YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 16, 2020