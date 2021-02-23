NEET PG 2021 Registration begins. Check out the full details here!

How to fill the Application form:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment.

Step 5: Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.