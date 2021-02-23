NEET PG 2021 Registration begins. Check out the full details here!

The application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 began on February 23.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 23/2: The application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 began on February 23. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG 2021 application form at nbe.edu.in. MBBS graduates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can download and submit the form made available on the official website – nbe.edu.in by March 15 in online mode.

Important Dates:

Opening date of application- February 23, 2021

Closing date of application- March 15, 2021

Release of NEET PG admit card- April 12, 2021

Date of Examination- April 18, 2021

Declaration of NEET PG Result- May 31, 2021

How to fill the Application form:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment.

Step 5: Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
