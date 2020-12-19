Neha Kakkar announces new Single, News of pregnancy not true?

-
Mumbai,19/12: Singer Neha Kakkar announced her new single with husband Rohanpreet Singh titled ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’. On Friday she posted a picture on Instagram where she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. Her fans and followers thought she was pregnant but the news turned out to be untrue with this announcement. The insta post was the teaser of her song.
The single will feature her husband Rohanpreet Singh and will be out on December 22. Needless to say, the song has garnered enough buzz and it seems the music video will smash all the records when it will release.
Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October this year in a Sikh ceremony. Neha’s pregnancy news within two months of marriage created enough curiosity among the people and some even quizzed her about the pregnancy.