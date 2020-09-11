NEP 2020: PM Modi : Development of Mathematical Thinking in children is necessary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that every region of the world has changed in the last three decades. Every system has changed. There is hardly any aspect of our life in these three decades which is the same as before. But the path on which society moves towards the future, our education system, it was still running on the old pattern.

The PM said, ‘The new National Education Policy is also a means of meeting new India, new expectations, new requirements. Behind this is the hard work of the last four-five years, people of every field, every genre, every language have worked on it day and night. But this work has not been completed yet. The Prime Minister was addressing the topic of 21st-century schooling on Friday. During this time, the PM also discussed the new National Education Policy.