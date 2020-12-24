New Year Gift: CBSE Reduced the Syllabus for Board Exam 2021

COVID-19 Updates World 79,189,853 World Confirmed: 79,189,853 Active: 21,648,820 Recovered: 55,800,615 Death: 1,740,418

USA 18,917,152 USA Confirmed: 18,917,152 Active: 7,481,068 Recovered: 11,101,866 Death: 334,218

India 10,123,778 India Confirmed: 10,123,778 Active: 283,827 Recovered: 9,693,173 Death: 146,778

Brazil 7,366,677 Brazil Confirmed: 7,366,677 Active: 772,057 Recovered: 6,405,356 Death: 189,264

Russia 2,963,688 Russia Confirmed: 2,963,688 Active: 539,735 Recovered: 2,370,857 Death: 53,096

UK 2,149,551 UK Confirmed: 2,149,551 Active: 2,080,500 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,051

Turkey 2,082,610 Turkey Confirmed: 2,082,610 Active: 162,442 Recovered: 1,901,307 Death: 18,861

Italy 1,991,278 Italy Confirmed: 1,991,278 Active: 598,816 Recovered: 1,322,067 Death: 70,395

Germany 1,591,383 Germany Confirmed: 1,591,383 Active: 377,798 Recovered: 1,184,400 Death: 29,185

Pakistan 465,070 Pakistan Confirmed: 465,070 Active: 38,268 Recovered: 417,134 Death: 9,668

China 86,899 China Confirmed: 86,899 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,950 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 24/12: The Central Board of Secondary Education has reduced the syllabus for class 10, 12 board exam 2021. The syllabus is reduced by 30% by the board.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank has announced the news after discussing it with teachers from all parts of the country. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he said.

The minister also said the exams will not be held until February and the exam will be in written mode.