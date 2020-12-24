New Year Gift: CBSE Reduced the Syllabus for Board Exam 2021

-
New Delhi, 24/12: The Central Board of Secondary Education has reduced the syllabus for class 10, 12 board exam 2021. The syllabus is reduced by 30% by the board.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank has announced the news after discussing it with teachers from all parts of the country. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he said.
The minister also said the exams will not be held until February and the exam will be in written mode.