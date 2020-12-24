UK returnee woman deboarded from Train after testing Corona Positive
New Delhi, 24/12: A Woman from Andhra Pradesh was deboarded from a train after she was tested positive for Coronavirus. The woman and her son were deboarded from Delhi-Vizag grain at Rajahmundry by health and police officials. The woman landed at the Delhi airport from the United Kingdom on December 21.
The woman was unaware of the result and left for Hukumpet block in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh from Delhi. A search campaign was launched after panic spread when the authorities couldn’t find the woman. She was found in the Vizag-Delhi train.
Both the woman and her son have been sent to a government-run quarantine center after they were located. Their test samples were sent to Pune for the possibility of new corona strains.