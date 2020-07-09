No Community transmission in India yet: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, 9/7: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who chaired a meeting of ministers to review the COVID-19 situation stated that there is still no community transmission happed in India.

“We are seeing on TV that India has become the 3rd most COVID-19 affected country. It is necessary to see this incorrect perspective; we are a country with the second-highest population in the world,” Harsh Vardhan said adding, “Our cases per million are 538, while the world average is 1,453.”

This development came after India recorded the highest single-day spike of over 24,879 new coronavirus cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours