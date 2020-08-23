No improvement in health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, still on ventilator support

There is currently no improvement in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee is still on life support system ie ventilator support. This information has been given by the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10, where his brain surgery was done. Earlier, his infection was also confirmed in the COVID-19 investigation.

Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin, no change was seen in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He is in a deep coma and on ventilator support. Their required parameters are constant.