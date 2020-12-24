‘None of my Business’ says Langer on being in Ravi Shastri’s Shoes

-
World
79,134,814
WorldConfirmed: 79,134,814Active: 21,665,272Recovered: 55,730,347Death: 1,739,195
-
USA
18,917,152
USAConfirmed: 18,917,152Active: 7,481,068Recovered: 11,101,866Death: 334,218
-
India
10,123,778
IndiaConfirmed: 10,123,778Active: 283,827Recovered: 9,693,173Death: 146,778
-
Brazil
7,366,677
BrazilConfirmed: 7,366,677Active: 772,057Recovered: 6,405,356Death: 189,264
-
Russia
2,963,688
RussiaConfirmed: 2,963,688Active: 539,735Recovered: 2,370,857Death: 53,096
-
UK
2,149,551
UKConfirmed: 2,149,551Active: 2,080,500Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,051
-
Turkey
2,082,610
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,082,610Active: 162,442Recovered: 1,901,307Death: 18,861
-
Italy
1,991,278
ItalyConfirmed: 1,991,278Active: 598,816Recovered: 1,322,067Death: 70,395
-
Germany
1,587,908
GermanyConfirmed: 1,587,908Active: 398,681Recovered: 1,160,100Death: 29,127
-
Pakistan
465,070
PakistanConfirmed: 465,070Active: 38,268Recovered: 417,134Death: 9,668
-
China
86,899
ChinaConfirmed: 86,899Active: 315Recovered: 81,950Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 24/12: Justin Langer, The Head Coach of the Australian Cricket team it was none of his business when he was asked what would have he done had he been in Ravi Shastri’s shoes after India’s 8-wicket defeat in the Adelaide Test.
Langer said he empathizes with the Indian team but he is glad that the team is under stress. “None of my business. I have had enough with stress. I empathize with the opposition and I know what it feels like. If India are feeling any stress, I am glad they are and not us over the Christmas weekend,” Justin Langer said in a virtual media press conference.
Australia is 1-0 up in this series and they look all set to take an unbeatable lead in the boxing day test match on Saturday.