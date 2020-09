In a piece of sad news, renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed her last at the age of 74. He was suffering from deadly Coronavirus.e was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5.

#BREAKING : Legendary Indian Playback Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam passed away, this afternoon at 1:04 PM.. A huge loss to Indian Movie/Music Industry.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Bz1R2Zt1ib — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 25, 2020