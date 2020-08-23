Now the journey to Char Dham will be easy, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath will be connected by railway

Indian Railways is going to make the Char Dham journey even easier for crores of devotees. Devotees will be able to reach by train in the coming time to visit Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Badrinath, and Kedarnath in the holy plains of Uttarakhand. This railway line will pass through Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Char Dham Yatra has special significance in Hinduism. Modi government is working on the Chardham project so that devotees can reach these holy shrines easily. Under this project, work will be done to connect Chardham with the rail route. To connect the Char Dham to the rail route, the Indian Railways will lay four railway lines in these inaccessible areas with a total length of 327 km.