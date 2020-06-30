Now you can open NPS account while sitting at home!

The account of National Pension System i.e. NPS can now be opened even while sitting at home. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ie PFRDA has said that subscribers can now open their new NPS account through one time password ie OTP. NPS has provided the facility to open an NPS account through a one-time password to increase its subscriber base. Earlier, NPS had allowed the opening of the NPS account through e-signature. Apart from this, it also allowed Aadhaar-based offline and paperless KYC process to open new NPS accounts. In this process, verification of KYC is done immediately and the NPS account becomes active.