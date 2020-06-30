You can’t do these 7 things in Unlock 2.0

The government is slowly bringing life back on track through Unlock amid increasing cases of Coronavirus. The Union Home Ministry has released the Unlock-2.0 guidelines on Monday till 31 July, which will be applicable from Wednesday (1 July). This time too many activities have been relaxed with certain conditions. However, the container zone will remain strictly as before. Here we are going to tell you what you will still not be able to do in Unlock-2.

If you are planning a night out or a long drive at night, then stop. The time of the night curfew has been changed and now it will be from 10 am to 5 am.

If you want to go to a movie with friends and go to the mall to hang out, then you will not be able to do so. For the time being, malls and multiplexes will remain closed.

If you feel like going to college again to attend the lecture of the professor, then explain the mind. After talks with different state governments, it was decided that schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will be closed till 31 July.

If you about to go to a friend’s house from the metro, so wait. At present, no decision has been taken regarding the re-running of the metro.

Weight has started increasing while sitting at home and eating all the time. Want to burn fat by going to the gym. This will not happen at the moment. The Home Ministry has not given any order regarding the gym. In such a situation, it is better that you do workouts at home.

Thinking of enjoying being cool in the swimming pool in summer. You will not be able to do this at the moment because swimming pools are closed.

If you want to spend time with friends by going to the theater or entertainment park, then you will not be able to do so now, because these two are going to remain closed.