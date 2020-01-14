Bhubaneswar,14/1: In a thrilling Ranji encounter, Odisha beats Haryana by one wicket to claim the fourth victory of the season. With this victory, Odisha retained the number one spot in the elite group C.

Chasing a target of 181, Odisha started miserably and continue to lose wickets but the handy knocks from Govind Poddar (30of 60) and Rajesh Dhupar (32 of 89) helped Odisha to achieve the feat.

With his fiery bowling, Suryakant Pradhan claimed 11 wickets in the match and adjuged as man of the Match.