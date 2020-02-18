Odisha budget 2020 in a nut-shell

Bhubaneswar, 18/2: State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-2021. The salient features of the budget are as follows.

The economic growth of Odisha estimated at 6.16 percent as compared to the national growth rate of 5 percent.

Total budget pegged at Rs 1.50 lakh crore

Market borrowings pegged at Rs 25,000

Rs 19,408 crore allocation proposed for Agriculture

A total of 43 lakh farmers benefited through KALIA scheme

Rs 5115 crore debited to farmers’ account through KALIA scheme

Rs 705 crore allocation proposed for interest-free agriculture loan to farmers under KALIA scheme

Rs 1060 crore allocation proposed for flood control & floodwater discharge

Rs 3208 crore proposed for Abadha Yojana for development of Puri

Rs 3195 crore for KALIA Scheme allocated for KALIA scheme

Rs 1000 crore proposed for the development of SCB Medical College & Hospital

Rs 22,631 crore allocated for Education & Skill Development

Rs 3,250 crore outlay for rural water supply and Rs 2000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission

Rs 3,962 crore allocation proposed for PMAY Gramin and Biju Pucca Ghar

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 3 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21