Odisha budget 2020 in a nut-shell

Bhubaneswar, 18/2: State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-2021. The salient features of the budget are as follows.
- The economic growth of Odisha estimated at 6.16 percent as compared to the national growth rate of 5 percent.
- Total budget pegged at Rs 1.50 lakh crore
- Market borrowings pegged at Rs 25,000
- Rs 19,408 crore allocation proposed for Agriculture
- A total of 43 lakh farmers benefited through KALIA scheme
- Rs 5115 crore debited to farmers’ account through KALIA scheme
- Rs 705 crore allocation proposed for interest-free agriculture loan to farmers under KALIA scheme
- Rs 1060 crore allocation proposed for flood control & floodwater discharge
- Rs 3208 crore proposed for Abadha Yojana for development of Puri
- Rs 3195 crore for KALIA Scheme allocated for KALIA scheme
- Rs 1000 crore proposed for the development of SCB Medical College & Hospital
- Rs 22,631 crore allocated for Education & Skill Development
- Rs 3,250 crore outlay for rural water supply and Rs 2000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission
- Rs 3,962 crore allocation proposed for PMAY Gramin and Biju Pucca Ghar
- The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 3 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the year 2020-21