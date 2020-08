Bhubaneswar,17/8: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy reviewed the flood-like situation in 10 districts of Odisha through video conferencing with District Collectors. He also asked the collector of those districts to submit a detailed report regarding the damages due to the heavy rainfall to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) at the earliest.

These 10 districts include Malkangiri, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Deogarh, Bolangir and Boudh districts