Odisha Govt Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines For December

Bhubaneswar,30/11:To contain the spread of Coronavirus Odisha government issued fresh guidelines which will come into effect from December 1 .

As per the notification, the lockdown will remain in force in containment zones. Concerned district authorities/ municipal commissioners have been asked to carefully designate the containment zones .

All Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31 & arrangements for supply of ration to beneficiaries to continue.

Business to Customer (B2C) exhibitions/Mela/similar functions such as Toshali Craft Mela, Shisir Saras to remain prohibited.Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed in exhibition halls with participants up to 50% of the hall capacity.