Odisha to experience rain on Christmas

Bhubaneswar, 24/12: Some parts of Odisha will experience light rain showers tomorrow i.e on Christmas. Mr. Sudarshan Mishra informed this today at Bhubaneswar. Mainly parts of North Odisha and north coastal districts will experience light to moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm. The temperature of the state is expected to fall and the state will shiver from the new year 2020.

Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenknal will experience moderate rainfall, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Rayagada will witness light to moderate fog.