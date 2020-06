New Delhi, 18/6: The Supreme Court Of India has decided to put a stay on the Odisha’s World famous Rath Yatra. The famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 23. But, due to ongoing cases of Coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court has decided to suspend this year’s Rath Yatra.

The Supreme Court has also said that it will be punished by Lord Jagannath if it allows the Rath Yatra to be held amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which had claimed a number of lives all over the world.