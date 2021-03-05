Owner of Abandoned Car with Explosive material near Antilia dies by Suicide

-
World
116,340,241
WorldConfirmed: 116,340,241Active: 21,773,466Recovered: 91,983,109Death: 2,583,666
USA
29,527,245
USAConfirmed: 29,527,245Active: 8,899,859Recovered: 20,093,745Death: 533,641
India
11,173,761
IndiaConfirmed: 11,173,761Active: 176,283Recovered: 10,839,894Death: 157,584
Brazil
10,796,506
BrazilConfirmed: 10,796,506Active: 898,298Recovered: 9,637,020Death: 261,188
Russia
4,301,159
RussiaConfirmed: 4,301,159Active: 327,553Recovered: 3,885,321Death: 88,285
UK
4,201,358
UKConfirmed: 4,201,358Active: 980,769Recovered: 3,096,564Death: 124,025
Italy
2,999,119
ItalyConfirmed: 2,999,119Active: 446,439Recovered: 2,453,706Death: 98,974
Turkey
2,746,158
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,746,158Active: 116,182Recovered: 2,601,137Death: 28,839
Germany
2,484,306
GermanyConfirmed: 2,484,306Active: 120,199Recovered: 2,292,100Death: 72,007
Pakistan
587,014
PakistanConfirmed: 587,014Active: 17,117Recovered: 556,769Death: 13,128
China
89,952
ChinaConfirmed: 89,952Active: 178Recovered: 85,138Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 5/3: A named Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio car was used to plant gelatin sticks and threat letter near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was found dead.
According to Police, Mansukh died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. He had reportedly told the investigating officers that his car had been stolen.
The body of one Mansukh Hiren whose car was found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence (with gelatin inside it), died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered: Thane DCP#Maharashtra
— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021