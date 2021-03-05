Owner of Abandoned Car with Explosive material near Antilia dies by Suicide

COVID-19 Updates World 116,340,241 World Confirmed: 116,340,241 Active: 21,773,466 Recovered: 91,983,109 Death: 2,583,666

USA 29,527,245 USA Confirmed: 29,527,245 Active: 8,899,859 Recovered: 20,093,745 Death: 533,641

India 11,173,761 India Confirmed: 11,173,761 Active: 176,283 Recovered: 10,839,894 Death: 157,584

Brazil 10,796,506 Brazil Confirmed: 10,796,506 Active: 898,298 Recovered: 9,637,020 Death: 261,188

Russia 4,301,159 Russia Confirmed: 4,301,159 Active: 327,553 Recovered: 3,885,321 Death: 88,285

UK 4,201,358 UK Confirmed: 4,201,358 Active: 980,769 Recovered: 3,096,564 Death: 124,025

Italy 2,999,119 Italy Confirmed: 2,999,119 Active: 446,439 Recovered: 2,453,706 Death: 98,974

Turkey 2,746,158 Turkey Confirmed: 2,746,158 Active: 116,182 Recovered: 2,601,137 Death: 28,839

Germany 2,484,306 Germany Confirmed: 2,484,306 Active: 120,199 Recovered: 2,292,100 Death: 72,007

Pakistan 587,014 Pakistan Confirmed: 587,014 Active: 17,117 Recovered: 556,769 Death: 13,128

China 89,952 China Confirmed: 89,952 Active: 178 Recovered: 85,138 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 5/3: A named Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio car was used to plant gelatin sticks and threat letter near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was found dead.

According to Police, Mansukh died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. He had reportedly told the investigating officers that his car had been stolen.