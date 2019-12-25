People who destroyed public property should introspect: PM Modi

New Delhi,25/12: Amidst cases of violence during protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people who damaged public property to introspect if what they did was right.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said, “I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask to introspect if what they did was right. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children.”

He also added that better roads, transport, and sewer are our rights, but it’s our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but the safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties.