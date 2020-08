Prime minister Narendra Modi has announced a financing facility worth 1lakh crore for Agricultural Infrastructure fund. PM launched this scheme via video conferencing.

PM Modi announced in the video conference.”Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click,”

He added”No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled,”.