Kolkata,12/1: On his two days visit to West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi has named the Kolkata Port Trust after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.He is the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the ruling BJP.

PM Modi said:” Dr. Mookerjee is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of One Nation, One Constitution”.