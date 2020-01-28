PM Modi slams Congress , defends CAA

New Delhi, 28/1: Addressing in an NCC(National Cadet Crops) events in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed previous Congress governments and defends the much controversial Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).He also said that CAA will correct the historical blunder made by Congress.

PM Modi said, “Those who are indulging in fear-mongering over the CAA refuse to take note of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. Shouldn’t we help those persecuted for their faith? Some time back, a Pakistan Army advertisement came out in which it was clearly written that only non-Muslims should apply for sanitation workers post.”