POCO X2 to get android 11 Update

New Delhi, 24/2: In delightful news for POCO fans, it is confirmed that POCO X2 will get android 11 updates. Though, the release dates have not been confirmed .POCO provides top-notch specifications at an affordable price. In an official press release, Poco has announced that it will bring Android 11 to the Poco X2.ndroid 11 is currently in its development stage and it is not likely before August that we get to see a final build of the Android 11 taking shape for phones towards the end of 2020. Android 10 is presently the latest stable build of Android.