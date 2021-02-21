Pune announces Night curfew, Schools and Colleges to remain closed till February 28

COVID-19 Updates World 111,665,771 World Confirmed: 111,665,771 Active: 22,306,537 Recovered: 86,886,657 Death: 2,472,577

USA 28,706,473 USA Confirmed: 28,706,473 Active: 9,297,326 Recovered: 18,899,272 Death: 509,875

India 10,991,651 India Confirmed: 10,991,651 Active: 145,597 Recovered: 10,689,715 Death: 156,339

Brazil 10,139,148 Brazil Confirmed: 10,139,148 Active: 825,203 Recovered: 9,067,939 Death: 246,006

Russia 4,151,984 Russia Confirmed: 4,151,984 Active: 371,675 Recovered: 3,697,433 Death: 82,876

UK 4,105,675 UK Confirmed: 4,105,675 Active: 1,654,309 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 120,365

Italy 2,795,796 Italy Confirmed: 2,795,796 Active: 384,623 Recovered: 2,315,687 Death: 95,486

Turkey 2,631,876 Turkey Confirmed: 2,631,876 Active: 85,135 Recovered: 2,518,758 Death: 27,983

Germany 2,388,417 Germany Confirmed: 2,388,417 Active: 129,474 Recovered: 2,190,600 Death: 68,343

Pakistan 571,174 Pakistan Confirmed: 571,174 Active: 24,466 Recovered: 534,107 Death: 12,601

China 89,831 China Confirmed: 89,831 Active: 423 Recovered: 84,772 Death: 4,636

Pune, 21/2: The authorities in Pune have imposed a night curfew amidst the rise in Coronavirus cases. No public movement will be allowed in Pune between 11 pm to 6 am except for essential services.

Also, schools and colleges will also remain shut till February 28 and fresh guidelines will be issued on Monday, said the Pune divisional commissioner.

The six districts of Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha, and Nagpur in Vidarbha have reported a steady rise in coronavirus cases. Two districts where cases have surged are Mumbai and Pune.