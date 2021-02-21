Pune announces Night curfew, Schools and Colleges to remain closed till February 28

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pune, 21/2: The authorities in Pune have imposed a night curfew amidst the rise in Coronavirus cases. No public movement will be allowed in Pune between 11 pm to 6 am except for essential services.

Also, schools and colleges will also remain shut till February 28 and fresh guidelines will be issued on Monday, said the Pune divisional commissioner.

The six districts of Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha, and Nagpur in Vidarbha have reported a steady rise in coronavirus cases. Two districts where cases have surged are Mumbai and Pune.

