‘Radhe’ teaser likely to release on Holi ‘Radhe’ teaser likely to release on Holi

Mumbai, 26/2: Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ opposite Disha Patani. The movie, directed by Prabhudheva, would clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ on Eid, but it looks like Bhaijaan has found a way to keep competition away, at least when it comes to releasing his teaser.

Salman Khan, according to a report on Mid-Day, has already told Prabhudheva that he wants to release ‘Radhe’ teaser on Holi. “It could well be an attempt to gain the first-mover advantage over Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, which will lock horns with ‘Radhe’ this Eid,” a source told the daily.