Steven Smith replaces Virat Kohli as the new number one test batsman

New Delhi, 26/2: Australia skipper Steven Smith replaces Indian star batsman and captain Virat Kohli as the new Test batsman. Virat lost his top spot after a disappointing performance against the Kiwis in the first test. He only managed to score just 21 runs in two innings. Kane Williamson climbed one spot to reach the number 3 position.

After scores of 2 and 19 in the first #NZvIND Test, Virat Kohli has suffered a slip, allowing Steve Smith to move back to the No.1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen! pic.twitter.com/JtakdSdp6C — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020