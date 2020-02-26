Steven Smith replaces Virat Kohli as the new number one test batsman

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 26/2: Australia skipper Steven Smith replaces Indian star batsman and captain Virat Kohli as the new Test batsman. Virat lost his top spot after a disappointing performance against the Kiwis in the first test. He only managed to score just 21 runs in two innings. Kane Williamson climbed one spot to reach the number 3 position.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
