Rahul Gandhi appealed students to Join him in Delhi’s Raj Ghat protest at 3 PM.

New Delhi, 23/12: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed students to join him at Raj Ghat for a protest against CAA and show their love for the country.

The Congress party will hold a protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, at 3 pm today against the citizenship amendment act.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning that “Dear students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it’s critical to show that you’re Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.