Railways has loosened the rules for train ticket refund

New Delhi, 21/3: Railways have been advised by the railways not to crowd the railway station unnecessarily keeping in view the corona infection. This advice has been given by the Indian Railways, especially for those who are coming to the station for ticket refunds from the ticket counter.

Passengers on the train, which was canceled between March 21 and April 15, can apply for a refund at the counter by submitting tickets within 45 days from the date of departure.

Similarly, passengers from trains that have not been canceled between March 21 and April 15 can submit TDR (ticket deposit receipts) within 30 days from the date of departure at the railway station. According to the check from the train chart, the TDR CCO / CCM claim can be submitted to the claim office for a refund with 60 days of submission of the ticket deposit receipt. Passengers wishing to cancel tickets through 139 can get a refund by paying at the counter within 30 days from the date of travel, according to Indian Railways.