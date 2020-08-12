Rajasthan Royals fielding coach tests Coronavirus positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
There is a huge setback for the Rajasthan Royals IPL  team ahead of the upcoming IPL in UAE. Rajasthan Royal’s fielding coach Dishant tests Coronavirus positive. He took to twitter announce the news . Rajasthan Royals said Dishant tested positive for Covid-19 during an ‘extra’ test that was recommended to its players and support staff.

