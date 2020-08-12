Rajasthan Royals fielding coach tests Coronavirus positive

There is a huge setback for the Rajasthan Royals IPL team ahead of the upcoming IPL in UAE. Rajasthan Royal’s fielding coach Dishant tests Coronavirus positive. He took to twitter announce the news . Rajasthan Royals said Dishant tested positive for Covid-19 during an ‘extra’ test that was recommended to its players and support staff.

Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes! — Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) August 12, 2020